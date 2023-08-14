Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Owens Corning by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,296 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $141.18 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

