Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 67.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 269,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $96.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

