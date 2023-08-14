Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 400 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.20 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.29.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,093 shares of company stock worth $1,924,016 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

