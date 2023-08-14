Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 91,162 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAPR remained flat at $31.02 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,140 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $662.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

