Insider Buying: Metals One PLC (LON:MET1) Insider Purchases £460.72 in Stock

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Maling acquired 11,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £460.72 ($588.78).
Metals One Stock Up 1.1 %
MET1 opened at GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Monday. Metals One PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07).
Metals One Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metals One
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.