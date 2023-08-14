Insider Buying: Metals One PLC (LON:MET1) Insider Purchases £460.72 in Stock

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Maling acquired 11,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £460.72 ($588.78).

Metals One Stock Up 1.1 %

MET1 opened at GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Monday. Metals One PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

Get Metals One alerts:

Metals One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire critical battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt and copper. It holds interests in the Paltamo and Rautavaara nickel-copper-zinc projects, as well as the Black Schist project located in Finland; and the Brownfield Råna nickel project located in Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.