Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $79,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $79,600.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $41,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $41,150.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $43,950.00.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.82. 5,531,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,828,449. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ChargePoint by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ChargePoint by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.52.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

