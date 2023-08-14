Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $2,082,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 543,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $69,381.40.
- On Tuesday, July 18th, Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $114,765.12.
- On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50.
Dropbox Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,150,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Dropbox
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dropbox
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.