Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $2,082,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 543,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $69,381.40.
  • On Tuesday, July 18th, Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $114,765.12.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00.
  • On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50.

Dropbox Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,150,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

