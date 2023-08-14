Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Chairman Sells $8,480,359.30 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $8,480,359.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,770,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,800,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $70.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $78.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Formula One Group by 299.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

