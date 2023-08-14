Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 2,578 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $141,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $123,305.74.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $132,542.40.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.91. 1,162,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,381. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,438,000 after buying an additional 191,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

