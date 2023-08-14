Insider Selling: Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells 11,723 Shares of Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $41,264.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,141,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,218,910.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 9,465 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $31,518.45.

On Monday, August 7th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,463 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $53,192.72.

On Friday, August 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 9,745 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $33,425.35.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,182 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $43,124.28.

On Monday, July 31st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 26,774 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $97,992.84.

On Friday, July 28th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 18,030 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $61,482.30.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,498 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $41,243.40.

On Monday, July 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,218.56.

On Friday, July 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 20,008 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $70,628.24.

On Monday, June 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 40,499 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $101,247.50.

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 161,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,281. The company has a market capitalization of $212.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. Redwire Co. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redwire by 22.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Redwire by 12.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwire during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

