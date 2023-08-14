Insider Selling: Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Sells 3,111 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 3,111 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $25,354.65. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 330,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUND traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.14. 7,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,617. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11.

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust

About Sprott Focus Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUND. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter worth $82,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter worth $125,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

