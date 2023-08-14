Insider Selling: TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CEO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $3.28 on Monday, hitting $301.83. 160,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $305.79.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,531,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,880,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

View Our Latest Report on BLD

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.