Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.57.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $225.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.12, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet has a 1 year low of $208.54 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

