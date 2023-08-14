inSure DeFi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88,674.09 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $87.95 million and $88,674.09 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013912 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,337.55 or 0.99986654 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00328731 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $88,891.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.