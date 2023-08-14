Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.14

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 267230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ITR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.35 to C$5.85 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Integra Resources

Integra Resources Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.97.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.