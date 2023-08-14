Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,800 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 155,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,354. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.061 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
