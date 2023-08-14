Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,800 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 155,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,354. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.061 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

