Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 933,400 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,386,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBWB traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 854,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,651. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.4456 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,212,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after buying an additional 1,406,291 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,477,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,550,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 665,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,401,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,473,000.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

