Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 933,400 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,386,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance
KBWB traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 854,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,651. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $59.76.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.4456 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
