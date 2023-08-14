Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Trimmed by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935,969 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

RSP traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $151.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,263. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

