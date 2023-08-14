Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.87

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.87 and last traded at $105.87, with a volume of 156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.64.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.51.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,882.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.