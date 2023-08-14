Investors Purchase High Volume of Planet Fitness Put Options (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,244 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 248% compared to the average volume of 933 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

PLNT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,562. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Planet Fitness by 78.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,014,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

