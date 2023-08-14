IOST (IOST) Price Down 1.7% This Week

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $157.69 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.