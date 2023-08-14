iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Crystalline Management Inc.

Crystalline Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the period. iRobot accounts for approximately 4.3% of Crystalline Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crystalline Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of iRobot worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,516.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 646,640 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2,702.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 141,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 136,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 27,913.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 74,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Stock Down 1.5 %

IRBT traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.18. 94,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,607. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IRBT. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

iRobot Company Profile



iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

