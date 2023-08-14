iShares China Large-Cap ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 163,671 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average daily volume of 121,918 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 332.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,442,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,589,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $33.38.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

