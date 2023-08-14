iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.72

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2023

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOTGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.72 and last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 491349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.