iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.72

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.72 and last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 491349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.