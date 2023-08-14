iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.05

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 273364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,440,000 after buying an additional 146,614 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,646,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,086,000 after purchasing an additional 153,390 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,132,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.