iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.05

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 273364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,440,000 after buying an additional 146,614 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,646,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,086,000 after purchasing an additional 153,390 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,132,000.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Trading Halts Explained
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.