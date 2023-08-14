iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.20. 6,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 21,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF
About iShares MSCI UAE ETF
The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI UAE ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.