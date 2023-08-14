iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.20. 6,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 21,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

