iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,008 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $26,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 92,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,465.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,479 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

QUAL traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.18. 806,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

