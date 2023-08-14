iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $239.10 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.72 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

