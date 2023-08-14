iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Acquired by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,876,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,755,000 after purchasing an additional 512,615 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after buying an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 523,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,071,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,652. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

