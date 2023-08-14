iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lifted by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $70.71. The company had a trading volume of 381,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

