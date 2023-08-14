Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Japan Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY opened at $10.81 on Monday. Japan Airlines has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

