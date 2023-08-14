Johnson Controls International (JCI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2023 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $79.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2023 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $74.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.42. 3,298,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

