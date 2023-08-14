Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Decreased by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up about 0.9% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.92% of Johnson Controls International worth $343,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $59.19. 1,326,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

