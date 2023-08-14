Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $242.71 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,299,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 36.5% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $242,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.54. 52,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,862. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.87. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.