Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark set a C$7.75 target price on shares of Journey Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Journey Energy

Journey Energy Stock Performance

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$5.73. 68,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,600. The stock has a market cap of C$349.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.41. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.22 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.63.

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.