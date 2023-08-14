Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cormark set a C$7.75 target price on shares of Journey Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.
Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
