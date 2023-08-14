JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives $164.39 Average PT from Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.39.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 265,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 75,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,180,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

