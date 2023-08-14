JUNO (JUNO) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $17.63 million and approximately $108,526.85 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.