Just Group (LON:JUST) Trading Down 0.8%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.40 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.04). Approximately 1,476,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,621,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.70 ($1.05).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 128.33 ($1.63).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05. The company has a market cap of £852.80 million, a P/E ratio of -341.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

