KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Sells $1,213,600.00 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KBR Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE KBR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -58.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $63,463,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in KBR by 8,845.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after buying an additional 804,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,629,000.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

