KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 33.7% in July

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KDDIY remained flat at $14.30 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 255,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.08. KDDI has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

