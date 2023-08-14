Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. KB Home accounts for 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of KB Home worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in KB Home by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 47.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 419,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,067. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. KB Home has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

