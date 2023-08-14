Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. SouthState makes up 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SouthState worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Trading Down 0.4 %

SouthState stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 92,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,535. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.82. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SouthState

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.