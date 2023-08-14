Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VSE by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in VSE by 4.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of VSE by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSEC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of VSE from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

VSE Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,857. VSE Co. has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $834.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

