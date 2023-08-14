Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $10.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.32. 1,757,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,599. The company has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

