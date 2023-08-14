Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BSIG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,509. The company has a market cap of $821.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.37%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

