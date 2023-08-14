Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. EnPro Industries makes up approximately 0.7% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $132.63. 48,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,641. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $144.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.34.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

