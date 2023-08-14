Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,606 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ALLETE worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ALLETE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ALE. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

ALLETE Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:ALE traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.80. 131,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,808. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

