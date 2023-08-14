Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 830 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.75. 6,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,745. The firm has a market cap of $240.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.98. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSBK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marci A. Basich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $30,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.