Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $406,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 207.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 269.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.58.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.42. 882,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.91 and its 200-day moving average is $161.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $139.63 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

