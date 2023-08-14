Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Gap Down to $156.54

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $156.54, but opened at $150.44. Keysight Technologies shares last traded at $154.19, with a volume of 174,119 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.58.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.35. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.